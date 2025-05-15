Northern Trust Corp Purchases 22,122 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $832,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $154,347.77. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock worth $2,644,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

