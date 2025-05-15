Northern Trust Corp Acquires 32,059 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,318.61. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $60,835.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,211.51. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MIRM opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

