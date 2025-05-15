Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $337,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 146,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $28,734.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,203.50. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $41,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,818,209.04. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $160,460 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ABM opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

