Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,402 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 136,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 90,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.