Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 16,207 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Amentum by 10,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amentum by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055,638 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Amentum by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amentum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Amentum by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amentum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AMTM opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

