Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd Sells 500,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $16,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498,723 shares in the company, valued at $241,833,816.75. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 471,960 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $14,701,554.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $9,844,039.08.

On Monday, May 5th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $12,053,968.05.

On Friday, May 2nd, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00.

Lemonade Trading Down 3.5%

Lemonade stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,613.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 117,523 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $2,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

