BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 13,115 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

