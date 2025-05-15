Bank of America Corp DE Sells 50,597 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of Choice Hotels International worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.69.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

