Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.86 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 366,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of PVH worth $48,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PVH by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays cut their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

