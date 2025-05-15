Bank of America Corp DE Has $45.66 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $45,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

