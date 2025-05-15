Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

