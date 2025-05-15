Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 956,476 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,476 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of KE worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $119,996,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in KE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,433,000 after buying an additional 392,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KE by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after buying an additional 2,378,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in KE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in KE by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

KE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s payout ratio is 64.58%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

