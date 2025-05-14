uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 196.64% from the stock’s current price.
QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure
In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,599.40. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
