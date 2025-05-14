uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 196.64% from the stock’s current price.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Trading Down 2.6%

QURE opened at $12.81 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,599.40. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 893,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 794,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.