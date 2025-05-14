Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. Papa Johns International’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

