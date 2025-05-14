MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $19.00. MAG Silver shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,385,915 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 211.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 69.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,445 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

