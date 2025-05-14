Financial Analysis: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) versus Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Klaviyo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datable Technology and Klaviyo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Klaviyo 0 5 15 0 2.75

Profitability

Klaviyo has a consensus target price of $43.11, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than Datable Technology.

This table compares Datable Technology and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A Klaviyo -4.92% 0.89% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and Klaviyo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.00 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Klaviyo $1.01 billion 10.18 -$308.23 million ($0.18) -208.50

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klaviyo.

Summary

Klaviyo beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

