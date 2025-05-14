Critical Analysis: CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco -38.51% -22.30% -19.44% Nayax -3.62% -7.32% -2.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CS Disco and Nayax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco $144.84 million 1.70 -$42.15 million ($0.94) -4.32 Nayax $314.01 million 4.49 -$15.89 million ($0.16) -248.38

Nayax has higher revenue and earnings than CS Disco. Nayax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CS Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CS Disco has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CS Disco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CS Disco and Nayax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nayax 0 3 3 0 2.50

CS Disco currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.89%. Nayax has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Given CS Disco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CS Disco is more favorable than Nayax.

Summary

Nayax beats CS Disco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. The company also provides DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution that delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. The company's solutions are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. It serves enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.