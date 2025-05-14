Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $31.63

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price target on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $8.18 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $409.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

