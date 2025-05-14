Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $95.83

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.