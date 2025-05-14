Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

AC stock opened at C$18.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.95. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.69 and a one year high of C$26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Air Canada news, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry bought 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$110,646.91. Insiders purchased a total of 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

