The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -647.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

