The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after purchasing an additional 78,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,589,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,190 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

