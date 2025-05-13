Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,806 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

