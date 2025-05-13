Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,240 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after buying an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,938,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 335,260 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

