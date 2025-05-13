Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 24,290 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Green Plains by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Green Plains by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

GPRE stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

