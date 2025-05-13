Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,370,366 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1,822.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370,366 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 3.9%

RDY stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

