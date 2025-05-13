Comerica Bank Sells 10,993 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

