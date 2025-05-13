Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 667,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SXT opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

