Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of YELP stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

