Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,547,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 977,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

SpartanNash Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $646.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,909.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.