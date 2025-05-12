Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,095 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,371,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,420 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

