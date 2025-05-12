Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paramount Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $997.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

