Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innodata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innodata alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,200. This represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOD. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Innodata

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.75. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Innodata Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.