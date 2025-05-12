The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.79 Million Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 441,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,203,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,433,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATAT stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

