Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 621.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 2.7%

NEXT opened at $7.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.