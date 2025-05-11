Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 177.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stepan by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 62,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. Stepan has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Susan Lewis purchased 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

