Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $75,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

