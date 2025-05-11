Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,937,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 446,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.39 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

