Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 800 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after purchasing an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.