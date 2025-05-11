Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HPP
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.