Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

