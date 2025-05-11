Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Asure Software by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,450. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at $306,364.65. The trade was a 18.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Asure Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

