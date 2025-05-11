Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TASK opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $277.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

