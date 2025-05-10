Stifel Financial Corp Buys 431 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.