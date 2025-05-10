Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $59,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,650. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,031 shares of company stock valued at $102,463 and sold 1,390 shares valued at $34,986. Corporate insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

