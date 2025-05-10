Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

