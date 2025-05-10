Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,779.36. This trade represents a 18.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.36. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.