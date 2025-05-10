First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $323,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,214,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,971,000.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.68.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

