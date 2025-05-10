Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.