B. Riley Estimates Celsius’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CELH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Celsius by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

